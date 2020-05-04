Motorcyclists Taken to Hospital After Dog Runs Into the Road

ST. STEPHEN -- Two St. Cloud residents were taken to the hospital following a motorcycle crash over the weekend.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the 38000 block of 75th Avenue in Brockway Township, about two miles south of St. Stephen.

Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka says 44-year-old Clint Leuthardt and his passenger, 46-year-old Carla Leuthardt, were riding with a group of motorcyclist when a golden retriever ran out onto the roadway.

Soyka say Leuthardt tried to avoid the dog, but was unable to and struck the dog causing the motorcycle to tip and slide to a stop.

Authorities say the dog ran back home where it later died.

The Leuthardts were taken to St. Cloud hospital with non-life threatening injuries.