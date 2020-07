AVON -- An Avon man was hurt when the motorcycle he was driving struck a deer.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says it happened just before 8:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Pelican Lake Road and 360th Street in Avon Township.

Sixty-one-year-old Brad Becker was taken by Mayo Ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He was not wearing a helmet.