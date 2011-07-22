Motorcyclist Hospitalized After Crash On Highway 23

ST. CLOUD - A man is hospitalized after a car crashed into his motorcycle last night.

St. Cloud Police responded to the crash in the 1700 block of Highway 23 at about 10 p.m.

50-year-old Richard Leither of St. Cloud ran a red light and collided with a motorcycle driven by 46-year-old Jerome Markfort of St. Cloud.

Leither was ticketed for running a red light.

Markfort was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.