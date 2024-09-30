Motorcycle Rider Hurt in Crash On Interstate 94

SAUK CENTRE (WJON News) -- A motorcyclist was hurt in a crash on Interstate 94.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Sunday at about 1:30 p.m.

Nineteen-year-old Nicholas Wendland of Clitherall, Minnesota was driving east near Sauk Centre when he crashed his bike.

Get our free mobile app

Wendland was taken to CentraCare Hospital in Sauk Centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ RELATED ARTICLES