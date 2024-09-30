Motorcycle Rider Hurt in Crash On Interstate 94
SAUK CENTRE (WJON News) -- A motorcyclist was hurt in a crash on Interstate 94.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Sunday at about 1:30 p.m.
Nineteen-year-old Nicholas Wendland of Clitherall, Minnesota was driving east near Sauk Centre when he crashed his bike.
Wendland was taken to CentraCare Hospital in Sauk Centre with non-life-threatening injuries.
