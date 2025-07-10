High-Speed Motorcycle Chase Ends With a Crash in Meeker County

CEDAR MILLS TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Darwin man faces criminal charges after a high-speed chase through Meeker County Wednesday night.

The sheriff's office says a deputy spotted a motorcycle speeding and tried to make a traffic stop just before 7:30 p.m.

The bike was speeding in the area of Highway 22 and 150th Street in Cedar Mills Township. The location is south of Litchfield.

The rider, 35-year-old Cody Jackson, allegedly accelerated away from the deputy and led them on a high-speed chase reaching speeds in excess of 100 miles-per-hour.

The chase lasted 14 miles before Jackson went into the ditch at the intersection of 200th Street and Meeker County Road 18.

Jackson tried to flee on foot but was arrested near the crash scene. He faces charges of fleeing police in a motor vehicle and reckless driving.

