Motorcycle Driver Hurt In Sherburne County Crash

ELK RIVER -- A motorcycle driver was hurt in a crash in Sherburne County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday on southbound Highway 169 in Elk River.

A car was slowing down for traffic when it was rear-ended by a motorcycle.

The motorcycle driver, 20-year-old Parker Pellan of Maple Grove, was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the car, 44-year-old Lori Parks of Albertville, was not hurt.