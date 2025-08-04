One Injured in Two-Car Crash Near Pierz Over Weekend

BUH TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash Saturday.

The incident happened just before 11:20 a.m. in Morrison County.

The sheriff's office says the crash happened at the intersection of 255th Avenue and 183rd Street in Buh Township, about four miles northwest of Pierz.

A vehicle driven by 34-year-old Taylor Ringwelski of Little Falls was heading south on 255th Avenue while a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Landon Schomer of Pierz was westbound on 183 Street.

The sheriff's office says Ringwelski failed to stop and struck Schomer's vehicle in the intersection.

Ringwelski's passenger, 74-year-old David Ringwelski of Little Falls, was treated at the scene and released.

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites. Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely. Gallery Credit: Stacey Marcus