One Injured in Two-Car Crash Near Pierz Over Weekend
BUH TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash Saturday.
The incident happened just before 11:20 a.m. in Morrison County.
The sheriff's office says the crash happened at the intersection of 255th Avenue and 183rd Street in Buh Township, about four miles northwest of Pierz.
A vehicle driven by 34-year-old Taylor Ringwelski of Little Falls was heading south on 255th Avenue while a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Landon Schomer of Pierz was westbound on 183 Street.
The sheriff's office says Ringwelski failed to stop and struck Schomer's vehicle in the intersection.
Ringwelski's passenger, 74-year-old David Ringwelski of Little Falls, was treated at the scene and released.
