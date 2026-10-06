MORRISON COUNTY (WJON News) -- Members of the public are now able to comment on a proposed dairy feedlot in Morrison County.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has assessed the potential environmental effects of the feedlot and released a draft environmental assessment worksheet known as an EAW.

A company is looking to start a sizeable dairy farm near Little Falls

The company, 3C Dairy, LLC, plans to house 3,600 dairy cows near Little Falls on land currently used for row-crop production. The cattle would be housed in a ventilated barn with a milking parlor.

The plan would require the company to follow all state rules and guidelines on pollution

Liquid manure would be stored in a lined storage area with six stormwater basins to help protect against manure runoff. The project would require a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System wastewater permit from the MPCA, a manure management plan, and an air modeling analysis.

The MPCA is inviting comments as it determines the next steps

The MPCA will use the EAW, written comments, permit applications, and other information to determine if the project requires the more comprehensive environmental impact statement known as an EIS. If there is no need for the EIS, the project will move forward through the permitting process.

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