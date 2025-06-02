Minnesota Air Quality Alert Extended Through Wednesday

UNTITLED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is extending the Air Quality Alert for Minnesota through Wednesday.

Wildfire smoke from Canada has prompted the extension.

The alert is for the entire state of Minnesota, with the worst of the wildfire smoke in northwestern Minnesota.

The MPCA says a cold front is pulling smoke down from wildfires in Manitoba and Saskatchewan, with multiple rounds expected over the next several days.

Northwestern Minnesota is in a maroon air quality index, which means it is hazardous for everyone.

North central Minnesota is in the purple category, meaning it is very unhealthy for everyone.

Central Minnesota is in the red category, which means it is unhealthy for everyone.

The MPCA says the expected showers and storms pushing through the state tonight may not improve the air quality much.

