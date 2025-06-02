Minnesota Air Quality Alert Extended Through Wednesday

Minnesota Air Quality Alert Extended Through Wednesday

Dave Overlund

UNTITLED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is extending the Air Quality Alert for Minnesota through Wednesday.

Wildfire smoke from Canada has prompted the extension.

The alert is for the entire state of Minnesota, with the worst of the wildfire smoke in northwestern Minnesota.

The MPCA says a cold front is pulling smoke down from wildfires in Manitoba and Saskatchewan, with multiple rounds expected over the next several days.

Northwestern Minnesota is in a maroon air quality index, which means it is hazardous for everyone.

North central Minnesota is in the purple category, meaning it is very unhealthy for everyone.

Central Minnesota is in the red category, which means it is unhealthy for everyone.

The MPCA says the expected showers and storms pushing through the state tonight may not improve the air quality much.

MPCA
loading...

LOOK: Baby names losing popularity in the 21st century

Stacker took a look at the names losing popularity in the 21st century, using data from the Social Security Administration.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

KEEP READING: 50 activities to keep kids busy this summer

LOOK: Oldest Disneyland Rides From 1955 to Today

Stacker, set out to compile a definitive list of every Disneyland attraction you can enjoy today and ranked them by their age. Using real-time data from Touring Plans, Disney archives, and historical news releases and reviews, our list starts with exciting recent park additions and stretches back to the oldest opening-day classics. This list focuses on the original Disneyland Park, so you will not see any rides from its neighboring California Adventure located just across the promenade. Read on to discover the oldest Disneyland rides you can still ride today.

Gallery Credit: Angela Brown

Filed Under: minnesota pollution control agency
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON