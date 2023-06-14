Air Quality Alert Expanded to Include St. Cloud
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has expanded an Air Quality Alert to include central Minnesota.
Smoke from Canadian wildfires is pushing southward to include Brainerd, the Lake Mille Lacs area, St. Cloud, and Alexandria.
The smoke and fine particles in the air are expected to push the category to red on the Air Quality Index. That means the air is unhealthy for everyone, not just sensitive groups.
The air quality alert will be in effect until Friday at 6:00 a.m.
