Wildfire Smoke Affecting Air Quality in Northern and Central MN

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert for northern and central parts of the state.

The alert goes into effect at 4:00 p.m. Saturday and runs through 6:00 p.m. Monday. The MPCA says a large portion of the state that includes Alexandria, Brainerd, and St. Cloud will be affected by wildfire smoke during that time.

Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Minnesota Pollution Control Agency loading...

The air quality in those areas is expected to be in the orange category, making it unhealthy for sensitive groups including people with COPD and asthma, children, older adults, people who are pregnant, and people with heart disease, high blood pressure, or diabetes.

During this time, officials encourage everyone to reduce their time outside, and any activities that contribute to air pollution including outdoor burning and vehicle trips.

LOOK: Breweries with the Most Highly Ranked Beers in Minnesota Stacker compiled a list of the breweries with the most highly ranked beers Minnesota from BeerAdvocate.