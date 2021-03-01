Pollution Control Efforts Credited for Cleaner Sauk River Chain

RICHMOND -- A new report from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency credits years of investments in water protection practices for improved water quality in the Sauk River Chain of Lakes, but the report also calls for more action.

The Total Maximum Daily Load report covers 14 lakes and tributaries that make up the chain, including four lakes connected from the south by Eden Valley Creek.

The MPCA says over the past 25 years, local, state, and federal partners have reduced the phosphorous levels by almost 70%. It's a result of approximately $100-million in investments in wastewater treatment facility upgrades, conservation tillage, buffer strips, shoreline restorations, and septic system upgrades.

However, the TMDL report says another 30%-50% in phosphorous reduction is necessary in the Sauk River lakes and about 80% more reduction in the Eden Valley Creek lakes. The figures represent what's needed to meet more recently approved and site-specific water quality standards.