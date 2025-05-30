MPCA Issues Air Quality Alert for All of Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Wildfire smoke from Canada has prompted the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to issue an air quality alert.

The alert is for the entire state of Minnesota through Monday.

The MPCA says a cold front is pulling smoke down from wildfires in Manitoba and Saskatchewan, with multiple rounds expected over the next several days.

Northern Minnesota will be in a red air quality index, which means unhealthy for everyone, while central and southern Minnesota will be in an orange air quality index, creating unhealthy conditions for sensitive groups.

