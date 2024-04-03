MPCA Fines St. Cloud Cabinet Making Company

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has fined a St. Cloud cabinet maker nearly $13,000.

The MPCA says it has fined Alpine Cabinetry for mislabeling and improperly storing hazardous material, for failing to conduct weekly inspections, and for failing to properly train staff on how to handle and store hazardous waste.

An MPCA inspection last August determined the company failed to properly contain hazardous waste and stored improperly labeled barrels of waste setting up the possibility the barrels could be tampered with or leak hazardous waste into the ground.

In addition to the civil penalty of $12,933, Alpine Cabinetry must provide hazardous waste training for employees, clean up all hazardous waste spills, submit a management plan for how to prevent future spills, submit a plan on how the company will store the waste properly, and apply for an industrial stormwater permit.

