Input Sought on Mississippi River-Sartell Watershed

SARTELL -- The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is seeking input on protecting and restoring the water quality in the Mississippi River-Sartell Watershed.

Two meetings this week will give you an opportunity to learn about the water quality and help guide how restoration and protection work is prioritized.

Water quality monitoring has uncovered excess levels of phosphorous and bacteria in the watershed. Two lakes and 15 streams are now considered impaired.

The MPCA is preparing a total maximum daily load report which specifies how much pollution reduction is needed. The agency also has drafted a Watershed Restoration and Protections Strategies for the watershed called a WRAPS report which summarizes watershed conditions, prioritizes resources and establishes key restoration and protection strategies.

The first meeting is Tuesday from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Royalton American Legion. The second meeting is Thursday from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Sartell Community Center.

