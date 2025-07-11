Wildfire Smoke Triggers Statewide Air Quality Alert in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air Quality Alert for the entire state of Minnesota until 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Heavy ground smoke from wildfires in central Canada has moved into northwestern Minnesota and will push into the northeast Friday night.

Another round of smoke will move in late Friday night and will be more widespread as it moves southeast overnight.

By early Saturday, the entire state may be affected.

Northern Minnesota is in the purple category, which is very unhealthy air for everyone.

Central Minnesota, including St. Cloud, Alexandria, and the Twin Cities, is in the red category, which means unhealthy air for everyone.

Southern Minnesota is in the orange category, meaning unhealthy air for sensitive groups.

By Sunday evening, the smoke should be gone from most of the state.

