MPCA Issues Air Quality Alert for Central and Southern Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert for central and southern Minnesota until 11:00 p.m. Thursday.

The alert covers several cities, including St. Cloud, Alexandria, and Brainerd.

Smoke from wildfires in northwestern Canada has moved in behind a cold front and is beginning to mix with the ground and fine particle levels.

Rainfall is expected on Thursday, which may help reduce smoke levels in some areas, but the smoke may linger through the end of the day.

The alert will reach the orange AQI category, which is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.

