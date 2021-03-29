Holdingford Company Pays Over $11,000 Penalty to MPCA

HOLDINGFORD -- A Holdingford based company has paid a large civil penalty for violating MPCA rules.

Wm Scepaniak, Inc. paid over $11,000 to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency for industrial wastewater violations at a nonmetallic aggregate mining facility near Mentor.

An inspection at the facility confirmed that untreated, sediment-laden mine pit water had discharged into Judicial Ditch 64, and then into nearby Lower Badger Creek.

Reports say the company did not report the discharge to the Minnesota State Duty Officer or the MPCA as required, failed to recover the sediment that had left the site, and had been operating without a required permit.

In addition to the penalty, the company was also required to cease operations until it obtained a permit, and submitted and implemented a best management practices plan to prevent future discharges.