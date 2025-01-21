Morrison County Crash Sends Three People to the Hospital

SWANVILLE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt when their vehicles collided head-on Sunday. The crash happened at around 5:40 p.m. approximately two miles east of Swanville.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Cable Road and 30th Avenue in Swanville Township.

The sheriff says 39-year-old Raymond Sutton of Burtrum was heading west on Cable Road while 31-year-old Derek Pfeiffer of Little Falls was eastbound. The two vehicles collided head-on just west of 30th Avenue.

Both drivers and a six-year-old passenger in Sutton's vehicle were all taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with unknown injuries.

