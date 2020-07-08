Morris; Public Should Wear Masks [PODCAST]

CentraCare Spokesman Dr. George Morris joined me on WJON today. He told me that CentraCare is testing Asymptomatic inpatients at the St. Cloud Hospital for Covid-19. Morris says they are offering testing for asymptomatic individuals who also feel they came in contact with people who have tested positive for Covid-19. Morris says this could help prevent the spread of the virus by finding those without symptoms who test positive.

Dr. Morris is promoting the public to wear face coverings or masks while inside in public places and outside when in close contact with others. He says even though not everyone in the medical field agree that face masks are the best option he says the majority of those working in the medical field feel the more people that wear masks the better for the larger population to pursuit of reducing the spread of the virus. He suggests that people launder their masks regularly and make sure the masks fit well.

Dr. Morris says there is multiple strains of Covid-19 and this isn't uncommon for viruses. He says when a vaccine is ready people will likely receive a vaccine for multiple strains which is what they use for the flu vaccine each year.

The amount of people in St. Cloud Hospital and in the ICU is approximately the same this week as last week according to Morris. He says many of the new confirmed cases in the area are from younger people in their 20's and 30's that don't need hospitalization.

Dr. Morris joins me weekly on WJON.