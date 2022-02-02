More Wind Chill Advisories Issued for Minnesota

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service says a Wind Chill Advisory is still in place for central Minnesota until noon Wednesday.

Another Wind Chill Advisory will go into effect at 9:00 p.m. Wednesday and that will run until 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Wind chill readings may dip down to 30 below zero.

Arctic air with dangerously cold wind chills will settle in through Thursday morning. Wind chills of 25 to 30 below are likely this evening through tomorrow morning.

If you have outdoor plans, be sure to dress appropriately as frost bite can occur in as little as 10 to 20 minutes.

The latest guidance from the Climate Prediction Center shows above normal temperatures favored across the Upper Midwest for next week.