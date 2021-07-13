More Traffic Delays on St. Cloud’s Division Street This Week

ST. CLOUD -- Lane closures on another stretch of Division Street in St. Cloud will slow traffic for a few days.

Xcel Energy crews will be working on the underground utilities between Cooper Avenue North and Washington Memorial Drive.

The work is scheduled to impact traffic in both directions Wednesday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. There will be single-lane closures, lane shifts, and workers in the median areas and along the shoulder.

You're advised to find an alternate route or pay attention and slow down through the work zone.

