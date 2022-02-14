More Stolen Vehicles in St. Cloud

St. Cloud police is reporting a couple of new stolen vehicles. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON today. The first stolen vehicle was reported stolen off Clearwater Road and 22nd street south. It is a 2016 Black Ford Fusion. On the 3300 block of St. Germain Street west there was a tan colored 2007 Toyota Camry that was taken.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.