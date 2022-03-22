More Stolen Vehicles in Central MN; Tools Taken in Avon

Waite Park Police is reporting theft from vehicle on 15th avenue north where four credit/debit cards were taken and an iphone 8 were stolen out of the vehicle. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says on Park Meadows Drive a 2009 gray Hyundai Accent was stolen. The license plate number is 798 URC. Mages says the keys were in the ignition and the car was running. She says the description of the suspect is a "buff white male".

The Stearns County Sheriff's Department is reporting that various tools were taken from a job site on 1st street southeast in Avon. Mages says there were locks on the location were the tools were stored. She says the locks were cut with a bolt cutter.

The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a couple of stolen vehicles. On the 700 block of 2nd avenue northeast a 2018 red Dodge Charger GT was taken. License plate is GSY 983. Mages says the vehicle has a cracked windshield and a decal on the gas cap. On the 3600 block of Division Street a 2012 White Chevy Impala was stolen. License plate ENC 861.

St. Cloud Police is reporting a burglary on the 1100 block of St. Germain Street East where someone entered an apartment and removed some property from there.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.