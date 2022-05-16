More Stearns County Lakes Added To No Wake List

ST. CLOUD -- Authorities have added a few more Stearns County lakes to their list of No Wake restrictions.

Koronis, Rice, Brown and Big Lake have all be added to list as of Monday.

Other no wake zones remain in place for Grass, Clearwater, Augusta, Carolina Lake, Lake Maria and Lake Louisa.

Sheriff Steve Soyka says the current high-water conditions combined with unnecessary wakes have the potential to cause damage to the shoreline, submerged docks and lifts and homes.

Boaters are asked to be mindful of the conditions and to take the appropriate actions.