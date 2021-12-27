More Snow Likely on Tuesday for St. Cloud , Then Bitter Cold

UNDATED -- Expect Snow to begin Tuesday morning and continue through the afternoon.

National Weather Service

There is a chance for freezing drizzle Tuesday evening.

National Weather Service

Then another chance for snow on Thursday, but no freezing rain chances this time! Much colder Wednesday into the next weekend.

After Sunday night and Monday morning's snowfall St. Cloud has officially had 17.8 inches of snow so far this season. That's actually 1.8 above normal.

Much colder Wednesday into the next weekend with wind chills in between 15 to 30 below zero possible Tuesday night/Wednesday morning.