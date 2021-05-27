More Minnesota Breweries Offering Free Beer With COVID Vaccine

FREE BEER ANYONE?

If you've been holding out on getting your vaccine because you want to get the perfect perk for doing so, this might be the one you're looking for; especially if you're making a trip to the Twin Cities for this weekend's Twins game this weekend.

If you're headed to the Twins game on Saturday, make a stop at Clockswerk Brewing in Minneapolis. They will be holding "Poke & a Pilsner" from Noon until 5 on Saturday, May 29th. You can sign up by clicking HERE now, and then when you get your shot, they will give you a FREE pint of beer.

If you're going to the game on Friday, 56 Brewing in Minneapolis will be hosting a pop up clinic on Friday, May 28th from 6-8 pm. You can click HERE to get your appointment, and then when you get your Johnson and Johnson shot, they will also GIVE you a free pint of beer; and since you're getting the Johnson and Johnson shot...you don't have to come back for a second shot. Yay!

Back Channel Brewing in Spring Park has also been added to the list of Vaccine sites, with their spin on a Saturday event from Noon to 3 pm, calling their event "Get your Stab, and we'll throw a Free beer on your tab." You can sign up for a Johnson and Johnson shot at this location as well by clicking HERE now.

Although an ID and Insurance card are not required, you are being asked to bring one; probably because if you want to get a beer, you ARE going to need it.