More Hail in Central Minnesota on Thursday Morning

UNDATED -- It's been a rough week for car and homeowners as we continue to get pelted with hail.

The National Weather Service has issued a number of Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and Special Weather Statements (for storms just below the threshold of being severe) on Thursday morning for several central Minnesota counties including Stearns and Benton.

Hail reports to the National Weather Service include 1.25" hail in Avon at 7:40 a.m., 1.50" hail in Foley at 7:33 a.m., 1" hail in Little Falls at 10:11 a.m. There was also a 59 mile an hour wind gust in Little Falls at 10:15 a.m.

The sirens were sounded in both St. Cloud and Sartell at about 11:20 a.m. The Sartell Police Department says they had golf ball size or larger hail in that community.

A few WJON listeners have shared their hail photos with us.

Hail near Foley, photo by Deiter Klingbeil Hail near Foley, photo by Deiter Klingbeil loading...

Near St. John's University, photo by Alice Mayers Near St. John's University, photo by Alice Mayers loading...

Hail near Melrose, photo by Sara Smile Hail near Melrose, photo by Sara Smile loading...

Photo ping pong size hail by Jodi Jacobson Photo ping pong size hail by Jodi Jacobson loading...

National Weather Service Hail Chart National Weather Service Hail Chart loading...

Another more severe round of storms is expected to start to fire up Thursday afternoon in South Dakota and cross over into western Minnesota then advance across the state later Thursday evening.