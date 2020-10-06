More Arrests Made in Connection with Meeker County Shooting

LITCHFIELD – Two more people have been arrested in connection with a shooting Sunday in Meeker County, and three others are jailed and facing drug charges.

The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday arrested 18-year-old Elizabeth Smith of rural Litchfield and 45-year-old Nicole Radke of rural Grove City for their suspected involvement in the shooting of 34-year-old Tyeson Schaumburg of rural Litchfield. Schaumburg was brought to Meeker Memorial Hospital around 11:00 p.m. Sunday and subsequently airlifted to HCMC with critical injuries. Schaumburg is listed in critical but stable condition as of Tuesday.

Detectives with Meeker County have determined the motive for the shooting was drug-related. A follow-up search warrant was executed in the 24200 block of 548th Ave in rural Grove City and authorities recovered the gun used in the shooting. The CEE-VI Drug Task Force and Meeker County Sheriff’s Office also executed a search warrant for drugs at the home and found methamphetamine, marijuana and ecstasy along with drug paraphernalia.

The following were arrested for controlled substance violations: 20-year-old Hunter Radke of rural Grove City, 45-year-old Daniel Pinkerton of rural Litchfield and 48-year-old Shawn Denardo of Minneapolis.

The initial investigation determined the shooting happened in the 23900 block of Highway 22 in Litchfield Township. Authorities previously arrested 18-year-old Carl Leaf of Grove City and 18-year-old Jaden Kramp of Litchfield in connection with the incident.

All five people arrested Tuesday were booked in to the Meeker County Jail pending formal charges. The investigation is ongoing.