Sheriff: 1 Hurt, 2 Arrested in Meeker County Shooting

LITCHFIELD -- One person is in the hospital and two men have been arrested in connection to a shooting in Meeker County.

The Sheriff's Office says the received a call of a gunshot victim who was brought to Meeker Memorial Hospital at about 11:00 p.m. Sunday.

The victim, 34-year-old Tyeson Schaumburg of rural Litchfield, was airlifted to HCMC with critical injuries.

The initial investigation determined the shooting happened in the 23900 block of Highway 22 in Litchfield Township.

Two men have been arrested, 18-year-old Carl Leaf of Grove City and 18-year-old Jaden Kramp of Litchfield.

The investigation is ongoing.