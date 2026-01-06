WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- You can grab your skis and head to Quarry Park in Waite Park this Friday. The Stearns County Parks Department is hosting its annual Moonlight Ski from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Parks Director Ben Anderson says, with the mild weather this week, they'll be evaluating the ski conditions on Friday morning.

So it will be a game-time decision. We're going to get out early Friday morning and try to get something set with some snow. We'll let people know as soon as we can, by early Friday afternoon for sure.

It will be a hiking event if there isn't enough snow to ski. There are 4.2 miles of lit cross-country ski trails. You can also use the multi-use trail.

Anderson says you'll encounter three bonfires throughout the park.

One at the parking lot, one at Quarry 11, which is also known as the family-friendly swim quarry, and also at Quarry 2, which is the original swim quarry.

S'mores, cookies, and hot drinks will be available.

Free ski rentals are available through Fitzharris Ski & Sport and Revolution Cycle & Ski. You do need to call them ahead of time and reserve your skis. Stearns County will also have its ski trailer on site with 60 sets of skis and boots in various sizes.

Get our free mobile app

The Moonlight Ski typically has between 300 and 700 people, depending on the weather. Last year's event was canceled due to cold temperatures and a lack of snow. You do not need to register ahead of time.