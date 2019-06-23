Moondance Jammin Country Fest Concert Pics 2019 [PHOTOS]

Another Moondance Jammin Country Fest has come and gone. They always go way too fast, but I guess that's why they say "time flies while you're having fun"!

The 98.1 crew got up to Walker early on Thursday morning for the pre-jam that featured Chris Hawkey, Blackhawk, and Neal McCoy. All three main stage acts put on amazing shows. Chris Hawkey is no stranger to Moondance and you could tell he felt at home on stage. Blackhawk got everyone's singing voices warmed up for the weekend, and Neal McCoy got everyone loosened up and dancing.

Friday featured Noah Guthrie, Matt Stell, Jordan Davis, and headliner Kane Brown. We were front row for it all. General admission tickets at Moondance get you front row, and my friend's mom wanted to be front row for Kane Brown, so we all hung out with her at the stage fence from 3 pm until Kane took the stage. The pictures were worth it!

Saturday the party got started with the Devon Worley Band who are around Central MN a lot, catch a show of theirs, you'll love them! New 98.1 artists Runaway June took the stage next to bring some more girl power to the main stage. Aaron Watson was up next, and that's when the rain came. It didn't last long, and it didn't stop Aaron from playing, or people from enjoying themselves.

Brother's Osborne wrapped up the weekend on the main stage and the rain held off for everyone to enjoy an hour and a half of singing and dancing with TJ and John Osborne.

We want to see your Moondance pictures! Send them to us on the 98.1 Mobile App!