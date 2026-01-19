MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Monticello.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 6:00 p.m. on Sunday on the Highway 25 overpass of Interstate 94. One vehicle was going northbound on Highway 25 to go westbound on Interstate 94 when it collided with another vehicle going south on Highway 25.

Sixty-year-old Bernadette Whiting of Cologrado Springs, Colorado, was taken to Buffalo Emergency with non-life-threatening injuries.

Fifty-seven-year-old Laura Lopez of Monticello and her passenger, 27-year-old Christopher Lopez of Monticello, were not hurt.