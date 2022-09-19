Monticello Man Cited For Failing To Stop Resulting in Crash

CLEARWATER -- Two people were taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Stearns County Sunday night.

The incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 145 and County Road 44 in Lynden Township.

Authorities says 34-year-old Jason Noordmans, of Monticello, was heading east on County Road 145, approaching the intersection.

Police says Noordmans failed to stop at the stop sign and struck another vehicle in the intersection. The crash caused both vehicles to roll into the ditch.

Authorities says the driver of the second vehicle, 36-year-old Jeffrey Huston of Alexandria was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

One of Noordmans four passengers, a 3-year-old, was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities say Noordmans was cited for the stop sign violations.