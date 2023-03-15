Monticello Approves ‘No Mow May’.

MONTICELLO (WJON News) - The Monticello City Council has approved ‘No Mow May’.

During May, the city will not fine a property owner who violates the grass height rule of eight inches.

Get our free mobile app

‘No Mow May’ is an initiative recommended by the Minnesota DNR to let spring flowers bloom before mowing. Bees and other pollinators will feed on dandelions, white clover, and creeping charlie in the spring.

For more on ‘No Mow May’, click here.

Residents are reminded the lawn mowing rules will go back into effect on June 1st.

For the news release from the City of Monticello, click here.

READ RELATED ARTICLES