Monday Morning Crash Seriously Injures Monticello Woman

MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- A Monticello woman was critically hurt after crashing her car Monday morning.

The incident happened in Monticello just before 8:00 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 82-year-old Sidney Rissell was heading south on Highway 25 when she lost control at County Road 37, entered the ditch, and rolled.

Rissell was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

