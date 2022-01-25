MOA Celebrates 30 Years. Events/Giveaways Planned Throughout 2022

I remember when the Mall of America opened in the early 90s. Specifically, it was August of 1992. I was in college, and it was a big deal. Everyone was talking about this giant mall that would be in Bloomington, and it was going to have just about anything and everything you could think of included in this mall... more of an amusement destination. People actually come from other countries to check out the "mega mall". It's a tourist attraction. Albeit considered the worst tourist attraction by some. But whatever. It's here, and it really is pretty cool.

Now, we have reached a milestone with that structure. It has undergone many changes since that opening. Stores moving in and out, the amusement park in the middle of the mall changing sponsorships. Remember Camp Snoopy? Now it's Nickelodeon Universe. Whatever- it's still an amusement park in an indoor mall- who has that??

According to Bring Me the News, events will be going on throughout the year.

Yes, it's been 30 years. And the Mall of America has announced that they will have some events celebrating that milestone throughout the entire year of 2022. This kicked off this past Friday with a "Back to the 90s Drag Show". The participants were from the show RuPaul's Drag Race.

There will also be several giveaways throughout the year. The first one announced will be a Super Bowl giveaway.

Expect announcements for more giveaways and events throughout the year. Celebrate 30 years of the Mall of America!

