Update: Westbound I-94 Near St. Joseph Open, Crash Cleared

ST. JOSEPH -- Westbound Interstate 94 near St. Joseph is open again after a crash closed the road for several hours.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says Westbound I-94 was closed near St. Joseph between Stearns Co Rd 2 & Co Rd 75 due to a crash.

Get our free mobile app

Minnesota State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow says the crash involved a pickup pulling a cattle trailer. No one was hurt.  The trailer was severely damaged. Another trailer arrived on the scene and transferred the cattle.

Grabow says they've got a lot of crashes and jackknifed semis from Moorhead down to St. Cloud.  He says so far he's not seeing anything with life-threatening or serious injuries.

 

2021 Minnesota Selects Hockey Festival

 

This House For Sale in Duluth Looks Like The Flintstone's Home

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top