MnDOT Unveils Highway Construction Projects for 2022

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation has come out with the list of highway construction projects for 2022.

In central Minnesota, the continuation of adding lanes to Interstate 94 between Hasty and Monticello will be taking place from April to August and will be the final year of construction on that project.

Nine miles of Highway 23 from Paynesville to Richmond will become four lanes as part of the Corridors of Commerce project funding. The "North Gap" project will take two years to complete.

Highway 23 east of St. Cloud will also be resurfaced. A 12 1/2-mile stretch between Foley and Milaca also includes improved turn lanes and access.

Fourteen miles of Highway 27 will be reconstructed in the Osakis area from I-94 to Highway 71. That project includes replacing four bridges.

Get our free mobile app

One smaller project will force a detour along Highway 15 through the town of Kimball.

And, Highway 371 will have lane closures in the Brainerd Lakes Area for three intersection improvement projects.

For more on these projects, click on the links to the project pages.

Bucket List Attractions in Minnesota - Must Sees