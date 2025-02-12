MnDOT Unveils 2025 Name a Snowplow Winners

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation has unveiled the winning names for the 2025 Name a Snowplow contest.

The eight winners are...

"We're Off to See the Blizzard"

"Snowtorious B.I.G."

"Plowabunga"

"Anthony Sledwards"

"You're Welcome"

"Don'tcha Snow"

"SKOL Plow"

"I Came, I Thaw, I Conquered"

The snowplow for District 3, which covers Central Minnesota, is named "Don'tchaSnow".

MnDOT had opened a list of 50 finalists from a whopping 7,300 submissions last December.

The top eight vote-getters now become the new MnDOT snowplow names, one for each district in Minnesota.

MnDOT says more than 23,400 people voted on the list of finalists.

LOOK: Iconic products released the year you were born American history can often be remembered through our consumer habits. That's why Stacker ranked the iconic products released from the year you were born, starting in 1919. From Slurpees to iPods, this list is a pop culture-infused trip down memory lane. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S. Gallery Credit: Charlotte Barnett