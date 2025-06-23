MnDOT to Build J-Turn Intersection in Rockville Despite Concerns
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is moving forward with a Reduced Conflict Intersection in Rockville after getting feedback at two public meetings.
MnDOT says after carefully considering the concerns and feedback from the community, they've decided to move forward with the new intersection at Highway 23 and Stearns County Road 8.
The project will be completed in 2027.
The RCIs, also known as J-turns, are designed to decrease fatalities and serious injuries caused by broadside crashes on four-lane divided highways. Drivers always make a right turn, followed by a U-turn. It prevents drivers from having to wait for a gap in both directions to cross.
To take a look at the public feedback and MnDOT's responses, visit the Highway 23 - Rockville project page.
