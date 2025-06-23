MnDOT to Build J-Turn Intersection in Rockville Despite Concerns

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is moving forward with a Reduced Conflict Intersection in Rockville after getting feedback at two public meetings.

MnDOT says after carefully considering the concerns and feedback from the community, they've decided to move forward with the new intersection at Highway 23 and Stearns County Road 8.

The project will be completed in 2027.

The RCIs, also known as J-turns, are designed to decrease fatalities and serious injuries caused by broadside crashes on four-lane divided highways. Drivers always make a right turn, followed by a U-turn. It prevents drivers from having to wait for a gap in both directions to cross.

To take a look at the public feedback and MnDOT's responses, visit the Highway 23 - Rockville project page.

Summer Vacation in the '70s and '80s: These Nostalgic Photos Say It All Take a trip back to summer in the ’70s and ’80s — when Ring Pops ruled, bikes meant freedom, and Press Your Luck kicked off the day. These photos hit all the nostalgic notes. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: How Many of These Classic Summer Toys Do You Remember? If you grew up in the Wild West of the '60s, '70s, or '80s, summer toys were a lifeline because many of us were locked outside (until the street lights came on). Inside was no place for a kid! Check out these classic summer toys that kept us cool, kept us busy, and always seemed to add a dash of danger. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz