MnDOT Seeking Input for a Highway 10 Corridor Study

ST. CLOUD -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is seeking input for a Highway 10 corridor study.

The study will look at Highway 10 from 15th Avenue Southeast in St. Cloud to Highway 24 in Clear Lake. It will identify future safety and access needs.

There is a pop-up event from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Thursday at the Travel Information Center at 2651 Highway 10 in St. Cloud. A public meeting will then take place from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Thursday at the Haven Town Hall at 4230 45th Avenue Southeast.

Both events will have the same information and there will be no formal presentation.

The Highway 10 corridor study is scheduled to be completed in 2023.

