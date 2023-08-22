MnDOT Recommends Few Speed Limit Changes in Stearns County

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A number of speed studies requested by the Stearns County Highway Department have come back without recommending any slower speeds.

County Engineer Jodi Teich says both County Road 1 between County Road 120 and the Sauk Rapids Bridge and a portion of County Road 2 in Cold Spring will remain at 40 miles-per-hour.

Teich says the Minnesota Department of Transportation is also recommending County Roads 136 and 47 in St. Augusta and County Road 1 near the Rice Bridge are to remain at 55 miles-per-hour...

In all of these cases, the roads are rural in nature with decent access control. I won't say it's perfect access control but it is decent. And, they look at the last five-year crash history on all of these.

Teich added that a portion of County Road 137 over Highway 15 has been reduced from 45 miles-per-hour to 35-miles-per-hour.

Stearns County Speed Study map Stearns County Speed Study map loading...

