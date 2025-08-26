St. Cloud Open Houses Tackle Highway 10 Safety Issues

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reminding the community about two open house meetings to learn about a preliminary engineering study for Highway 10 in southeast St. Cloud and Haven Township.

The study focuses on improving safety and access management along the corridor.

MnDOT says the study builds on a 2023 corridor analysis that identified safety and access concerns at key intersections.

The Minnesota Legislature has set aside funding to develop design alternatives for two key intersections, one at Highway 10 and 15th Avenue SE, and the other at Highway 10 and 12th Street SE. Additional safety improvements are also being considered at Highway 10 and 32nd Street SE.

Both open house meetings will be on Wednesday.

The first meeting will be at Harvester Square in East St. Cloud from Noon to 2:00 p.m. The second meeting will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Haven Town Hall.

Some of the alternatives are a no-build option, a bridge across Highway 10, or a full interchange with bridge and on-and-off ramps.

