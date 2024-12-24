MN Housing Invests $191 Million in Affordable Housing Projects

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - The Minnesota Housing Board of Directors is investing more than 190 million dollars in affordable housing projects across the state.

Commissioner Jennifer Ho says they selected 76 applications for this round of funding for a total of 2,276 homes that will be created or preserved.

State officials say these projects represent more than 480 million dollars in development and will support 44-hundred jobs.

They include multifamily rental housing, single-family homeownership, and manufactured homes.