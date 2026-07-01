ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- People celebrating the 4th of July can get a musical gift this weekend. The song "We Are Your Children," recorded by a 91-voice Minnesota Youth Honor Choir, will debut on YouTube on Saturday.

Creators say "We Are Your Children" was made as a present to America's children and offers an invitation for communities to listen to young voices and invest in the next generation. The song was written by Eveleth native Larry Sagan, and arranged by Minnesota composer Jason Hansen.

The children's choir is made up of singers from community choirs in the Twin Cities and conducted by the Minnesota Boychoir Artistic Director Mark Johnson. The initiative's goal is to inspire 250 school, community, and faith children and youth choirs to perform the song during the country's 250th anniversary year.

As an added bonus, choir directors and music educators can download professional arrangements, rehearsal tracks, accompaniment tracks, composer and conductor notes, and performance resources for free at WeAreYourChildren.us

All the proceeds from streaming, downloads, licensing, broadcast, and special initiatives will be donated to nonprofit organizations supporting youth music and leadership.

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