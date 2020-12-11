MN Department of Health Reporting 94 More COVID-19 Deaths

ST. PAUL -- Another deadly day in Minnesota Thursday due to COVID-19.

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 94 deaths statewide, with three of those deaths occurring in the St. Cloud area. There have now been 4,292 people who have died from complications associated with the virus.

There were 3,773 new positive cases from Thursday. Stearns County had 119 new cases, Sherburne County had 63, and Benton County had 17 new positives.

The health department says 370,968 Minnesotans have contracted the virus, with 327,509 no longer needing to isolate.

Total hospitalizations in Minnesota due to the virus is at 19,251 with 4,188 of those needing to be admitted to the ICU.

Minnesota has now completed nearly 4.8-million tests.