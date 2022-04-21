MN and Surrounding States Feeling The Pressure On Legal Cannabis

I just read this morning that Wisconsin is strongly considering legalizing recreational marijuana in their state. Things like the increase in tax revenue would benefit schools and help maintain a healthy state budget.

I don't know why it is taking so long for the powers that be to come to the conclusion that recreational marijuana should be legal. Legalization is seriously considered on the federal level. This would be a major step in getting it legalized nationwide.

Our Governor Walz is all for full legalization, as is the majority of Minnesotans according to the latest polls. So, State Senate, do your job.

Note to politicians: The majority of the country and probably your state wants legal recreational cannabis. Want votes? Vote for legalization.

States that don't even have legal medical marijuana, shame on you!

Having been a proponent of legalization for a long time it gives me a little satisfaction to witness, what seems to be, a change in the tide. Most all states that currently have legalized recreational pot have pretty much the same framework and it seems to be working.

Must be 21 or older to purchase cannabis

There are limits to how much you can personally possess. Usually around 2 ounces for residents and substantially less for out of state consumers.

Tax revenue goes to schools systems, etc. Wouldn't be nice to pay our teachers more?

Of course, driving while under the influence would be treated with DUI is now, although there seems to be some discrepancy as how to test drivers THC levels in the field.

Some site the myth that legalization would drive out the local pot dealers. Unless pot shops price their product competitively, your average local dealer will still be around.

Recently, I talked to someone that had a MN medical marijuana card but found the medical marijuana store's prices prohibitive and found it much cheaper to by it off the street.

Bottom line, Minnesota, North Dakota, Iowa and Wisconsin are all feeling little more pressure now that South Dakota (being contested) has made recreational cannabis legal.

In the words of Larry the Cable Guy "Let's get 'er done"

