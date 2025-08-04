July 22, 1961 - August 1, 2025

Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 12, 2025 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Mitchell L. Binek, age 64, who passed away Friday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate and burial will be at St. Columbkille Cemetery in St. Wendel at a later date. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids on Tuesday.

Mitchell was born July 22, 1961 to Leonard and Alice (Kraemer) Binek. He was raised in Avon, MN and graduated from Holdingford High School in 1979 and later lived in the Sauk Rapids and Sartell area for most of his life. He worked for Goulet Homes as a Project Manager and did many construction and concrete projects as a side job. Years after sustaining a life changing spinal cord injury accident in 2008, he was able to start driving again and helped his son at Deluxe Yard Care running errands and other miscellaneous tasks. Mitchell liked to go camping with friends, play horse shoes and ride snowmobile. He was kind, funny and quite the jokester. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren, hauling them around to all of their activities, and any other random place they could convince him to take them to. All of which were done with his puppy Billy by his side.

Mitchell is survived by his mother, Alice of Avon; son, Kyle (Heidi) of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Aubrey, Maci and Ryder; siblings, Dale of Avon, Karen (Wayne) Parker of St. Cloud, Dean (Sue) of Winsted, Becky (Scott) Poepping of Rice.

He is preceded in death by his father, Leonard.

We also would like to send a thank you to his main PCA, Michelle Albers. He was very lucky to have such a caring loving kind person to always look after him in times of need. She was always there to support any of his shenanigans or crazy ideas he had.