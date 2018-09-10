Mitchel R. Hiltner, 25, St. Joseph

April 30, 1993 - September 9, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Mitchel R. Hiltner, 25, of St. Joseph will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 14, 2018 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. Mitch passed away peacefully with family by his side on Sunday, September 9, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery, St. Joseph.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday and after 9:00 a.m. on Friday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph.

Mitch was born on April 30, 1993 in St. Cloud to Rick and Tammy (Bechtold) Hiltner. He attended Apollo High School. Mitch was employed as a carpenter with Hiltner Builders. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and snowmobiling. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Mitch will be remembered for his love of children and animals, his big heart and his “big” hugs. He liked to greet people with a hug and leave them with a hug. He had a special place in his heart for his dog, Rocky.

He is survived by his parents, Tammy Bechtold (Todd Schlangen) of St. Joseph; siblings, Curtis Hiltner of St. Cloud, Lexie Hiltner of St. Cloud, Cody (Hannah) Schlangen of Jacksonville, North Carolina; nephew, Barrett Hiltner; grandparents, Ray & Bobbie Bechtold and Allen & Pat Ehlert of St. Joseph and Herb & Joanne Schlangen of Cold Spring; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Rick; grandfather, Joseph Hiltner; aunt, Susan Hiltner; and great grandparents.

Mitch’s favorite color was red, please feel free to incorporate red into your attire.

A heartfelt thank you to the St. Cloud Hospital for the wonderful care of Mitch and our family.